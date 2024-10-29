Q3 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Decreased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.10.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$90.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$91.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.64. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 133.86%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

