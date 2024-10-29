Q3 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries Reduced by DA Davidson

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $131.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 216.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 138,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 22.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 112,518 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in UFP Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 115,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,724 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 289.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

