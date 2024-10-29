Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

