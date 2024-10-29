Reliance (NYSE:RS) PT Lowered to $330.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.40.

NYSE RS opened at $297.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $249.29 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Reliance by 18.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

