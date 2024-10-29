Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:SLF Q3 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
TSE SLF opened at C$79.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$62.39 and a 52-week high of C$79.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
