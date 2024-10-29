ResMed’s (RMD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMD. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Trading Down 3.6 %

ResMed stock opened at $246.83 on Friday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $7,535,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ResMed by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,586,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.