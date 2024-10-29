Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.93) price target on the stock.
Restore Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.14) on Friday. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.84). The stock has a market cap of £331.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.51.
Restore Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Restore’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.
Insider Transactions at Restore
About Restore
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Restore
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.