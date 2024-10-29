Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.14) on Friday. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.84). The stock has a market cap of £331.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Restore’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

In other news, insider Lisa Fretwell bought 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £503.47 ($652.92). In other news, insider Lisa Fretwell bought 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £503.47 ($652.92). Also, insider Dan Baker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($10,621.19). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 128,199 shares of company stock valued at $35,269,347. 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

