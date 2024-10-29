Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 330,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $893,006.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,212.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 375,787 shares of company stock worth $996,784 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.