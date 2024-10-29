Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Reduced by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $213,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

