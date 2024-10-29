Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $251,461,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,384,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 338,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 327,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 320,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

