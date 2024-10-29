Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

