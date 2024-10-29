Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,526. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

TRV opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.85 and a 200-day moving average of $220.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.55 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

