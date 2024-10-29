Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB opened at $290.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $210.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.