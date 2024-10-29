Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,014,000 after buying an additional 280,571 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 907,930 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 505,162 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

