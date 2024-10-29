Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 3,294 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 439,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.