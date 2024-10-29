Scotiabank Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.81.
In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$337,006.74. In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$337,006.74. Also, Director Benjamin Harris bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
