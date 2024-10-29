Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for Sands China

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Sands China’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Sands China Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $26.49 on Monday. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

