Secure Energy Services (SES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$13.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.47 and a 52-week high of C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

See Also

