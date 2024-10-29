Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Shell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $42,775,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

