Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Shell by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 2,843.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,062 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shell stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

