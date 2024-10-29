Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.