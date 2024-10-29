Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Drops By 19.7%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Aclaris Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
