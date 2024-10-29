Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Drops By 19.7%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,912,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

