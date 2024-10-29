Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Grows By 21.2%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,941,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 2,426,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Argosy Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Argosy Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. The company's flagship project is the 77.5% owned Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions and mining easement right landholdings located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

