Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Rises By 11.9%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 1,177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.3 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of ASCCF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. ASICS has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

