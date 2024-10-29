Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Rises By 11.9%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 1,177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.3 days.
ASICS Price Performance
Shares of ASCCF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. ASICS has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $61.10.
About ASICS
