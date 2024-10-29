Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Drops By 24.8%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 604,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 41.40% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

