Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,357,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $756,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,993,817.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $756,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,993,817.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,256. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SIG opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.