Silvaco Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SVCO) Lock-Up Period To End on November 5th

Silvaco Group’s (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 5th. Silvaco Group had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $114,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Silvaco Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvaco Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

