Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 29,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

