Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

