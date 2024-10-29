Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $26.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

NYSE LUV opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.79, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,954 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

