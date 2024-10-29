Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Critical Survey

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get monday.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com 4.88% 4.74% 2.97% Sprout Social -19.60% -44.38% -16.53%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $844.78 million 16.99 -$1.88 million $0.38 782.50 Sprout Social $333.64 million 4.64 -$66.43 million ($1.31) -20.69

This table compares monday.com and Sprout Social”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for monday.com and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 5 17 0 2.77 Sprout Social 1 6 7 0 2.43

monday.com presently has a consensus target price of $303.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.12%. Given Sprout Social’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than monday.com.

Volatility and Risk

monday.com has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

monday.com beats Sprout Social on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.