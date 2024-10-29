St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 645 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

