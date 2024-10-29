StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StandardAero Trading Down 1.6 %

SARO opened at $29.76 on Monday. StandardAero has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

