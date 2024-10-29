StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of SARO stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

