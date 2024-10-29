Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Reduced by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

