Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.50.

TSE STN opened at C$114.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.43. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$83.65 and a twelve month high of C$122.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased a total of 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

