State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,155 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 206.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $238.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.03.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

