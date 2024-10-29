State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 525 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $595.27 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.48 and a 200-day moving average of $528.69.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

