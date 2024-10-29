State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 75.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $2,042,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $298.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.