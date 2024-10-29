State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Centene by 435.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 189.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

