State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.