State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.10 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 96,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $249.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

