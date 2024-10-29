State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $545.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.02 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

