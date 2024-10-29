State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 600,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.