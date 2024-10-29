State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,865 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.55.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

