State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.57.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

