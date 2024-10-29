State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,555 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $449.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

