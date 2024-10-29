State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,035 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

