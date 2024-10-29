State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,878 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

