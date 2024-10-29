State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,540 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after buying an additional 123,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MOH opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.39. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

